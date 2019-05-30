  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Ogun: Governor Abiodun resumes, inspects Finance Ministry, others
ADVERTISEMENT

Ogun: Governor Abiodun resumes, inspects Finance Ministry, others

By Peter Moses, Abeokuta Published Date
Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, resumes office on Thursday.
Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, resumes office on Thursday.

Ogun state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Thursday resumed work at the Governor’s office, Oke – Mosan, Abeokuta, barely 24 hours after he was sworn-in as the fifth democratically-elected governor of the state.

Daily Trust reports that Abiodun arrived the seat of power at 9:30am and went straight to inspect guard of honour mounted by the men of Nigerian Police Force.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abiodun alongside his Deputy, Mrs Noimot Salako – Oyedele also exchanged pleasantries with the Head of Service, Lanre Bisiriyu and the body of Permanent Secretaries.

Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, inspecting the guard of honour when he resumes office on Thursday. PHOTOS BY: Peter Moses.
Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, inspecting the guard of honour when he resumes office on Thursday. PHOTOS BY: Peter Moses.

Our correspondent reports that Abiodun immediately swung into action by leading his team to inspect key ministries including the Ministry of Finance, Civil Service Commission, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inspection is in progress as of the time of filing this report.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.