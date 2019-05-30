Ogun: Governor Abiodun resumes, inspects Finance Ministry, others

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogun state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Thursday resumed work at the Governor’s office, Oke – Mosan, Abeokuta, barely 24 hours after he was sworn-in as the fifth democratically-elected governor of the state.

Daily Trust reports that Abiodun arrived the seat of power at 9:30am and went straight to inspect guard of honour mounted by the men of Nigerian Police Force.

Abiodun alongside his Deputy, Mrs Noimot Salako – Oyedele also exchanged pleasantries with the Head of Service, Lanre Bisiriyu and the body of Permanent Secretaries.

Our correspondent reports that Abiodun immediately swung into action by leading his team to inspect key ministries including the Ministry of Finance, Civil Service Commission, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The inspection is in progress as of the time of filing this report.

