Ogun: Governor Abiodun names SSG, Chief of Staff

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Saturday, appointed Mr. Olatokunbo Joseph Talabi as the Secretary to the State Government, barely two weeks after he assumed office.

Abiodun equally named Alhaji Shuaib Afolabi Salisu as his Chief of Staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salisu had served as Deputy Chief of Staff, later Acting Chief of Staff, during former Governor, Ibikunle Amosun’s first term.

A statement, signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, said both appointments take immediate effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new SSG was, until his appointment, the Chief Executive Officer of Superflux International Limited, a market leader in security printing.

The 57-year-old Talabi holds a 1987 Masters degree in Business Administration from the University of Lagos.

With over 30 years management experience, the new SSG is also a boardroom guru, chairing six corporate bodies and serving on the board of seven other institutions, including those of Bitflux Communications, Olabisi Onabanjo University Development Foundation, ATCO Limited, Fate Foundation and the City of Knowledge Academy.

On his part, the Chief of Staff, according to the statement, is an award winning information and communications expert and accomplished administrator.

“While announcing the appointments, Governor Abiodun expressed optimism that the rich pedigree of the duo and their track record of excellence, commitment and versatility will help his mission to institutionalise good governance, banish poverty and give dividends of democracy to the citizens and residents of Ogun state,” the statement said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App