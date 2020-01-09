Ogun gov swears in Customary Court of Appeal president

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun yesterday in Abeokuta swore in Justice Mobolaji Ayodele Ojo as the first president of the newly established State Customary Court of Appeal.

Abiodun said the establishment of the court since 1976 when the state was created showed his government’s commitment to bringing administration of justice closer to the people.

The governor, who also swore in five other judges of the court, said the court would adjudicate on appeals arising from the Customary Court as “the court deals with issues bordering on values, customs, beliefs and traditions.”

He expressed hope that the background and knowledge of the judicial officers would further enrich the judicial arm of government, urging them to be faithful to the oaths of office and dispense justice without fear or favour.

The governor promised to always respect court decisions, noting that mutual respect would guarantee harmonious relationship among the three arms of government in the state.

“This special court is a practical representation of our administration’s deliberate plan and part of our commitment to bring the system and the administration of justice closer to our people, especially, at the grassroots. The Court will adjudicate on appeals arising from the customary court,” the governor said.

In his remarks, Ojo promised to always dispense justice without fear or favour.

Other judges are Magistrate Femi Segun, Kolawole Peters and Araba Olusesan as Customary Court judges as well as Yetunde Oresanys and Funmilayo Stanley as High Court judges.

