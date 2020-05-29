Ogun gov suspends projects commissioning, opts for low-key celebration

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, says he is suspending commissioning of projects, which had earlier been scheduled as part of activities marking his one year in office, and his 60th birthday anniversary celebration.

Gov Abiodun, however, said inspection of on-going projects would go ahead, with strict compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines.

The governor, disclosing this yesterday in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, said he was opting for a low-key celebration in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

He implored friends and well-wishers planning advertisements for his birthday to convert funds meant for such gestures to donations and projects that would benefit the generality of the citizens and residents of the state.

“While a number of completed projects across the state had earlier been earmarked for formal commissioning to mark my first year in office, this has now been put on hold. In its place, the on-going activation of completed projects for immediate use and benefits of the people of the state, which commenced on Wednesday, would continue. In addition, inspection of other on-going projects, with strict compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines, will also proceed.

“I am extremely grateful to God and deeply appreciate the show of love and solidarity from the people. However, these trying times require those of us in positions of responsibility not only to comply with the guidelines in place but to also lead by example. The twin occasion of my first year in office and attaining the diamond age are significant, no doubt. But more significant is the need to protect public health and safety, particularly of those who have entrusted me with their mandate.

“This is a privilege and honour that I do not take for granted. I am sure we all recognise that only the living can join in the task of building our future together,” the statement concluded.

