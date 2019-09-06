Ogun Gov justifies conversion of Amosun’s Model College to TechHub

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has explained why he converted a model college constructed by his predecessor, Ibikunle Amosun, into a technology hub.

Now branded “Ogun TechHub”, the erstwhile college structure located along Kobape road in Abeokuta, was one of the multi – billion naira mega schools project executed by Amosun.

The erstwhile college was hitherto named after popular Oyewole twins from Abeokuta, who were renowned educationalists in their lifetime.

Abiodun had castigated Amosun over the project and vowed to convert the colleges built across 20 Local Government Areas, into technology hub for young technologists as part of his digitalisation drive in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the TechHub, Abiodun explained the facility had abandoned but his government had converted it into tech hub because tax payers money has been spent on its construction.

The governor ruled out what he called unnecessary vendetta against his predecessor, restating his commitment to put to use all inherited projects ” that have the potentials to benefit our people.”

“One major interesting aspect of these Tech Hubs is that you will all recall that we have promised that any inherited projects that have bearing and will impact the development of our dear State will not be abandoned.

“Although, the facility being utilized for these Tech Hubs is initially meant for another thing, but, the fact remains that even when the facility had been largely abandoned and could not be used for initial purpose, we are converting it to the advantage of our dear State.

“Let me therefore use this opportunity to reassure the people of Ogun State that this Administration will not engage in unnecessary vendetta or self-aggrandisement. Our Administration will complete all inherited projects that have the potentials to benefit our people,” Abiodun said.

