Ogun: Gov. Abiodun makes first appointment after one week

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has appointed Mr Sunday Olakunle Somorin as his Chief Press Secretary.

This appointment is coming exactly a week after he assumed office as the fifth democratically elected governor of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement issued on Thursday night by the State Head of Service, Lanre Bisiriyu described the new CPS as an experienced editor with “a rich work history in the media industry.”

The appointment “is with immediate effect”, Bisiriyu said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Somorin who was London Bureau Chief of This Day Newspapers, currently possesses a PhD in Communications at the University of Technology, Sydney, Australia.

The CPS holds a B.Ed (Hons) degree in English from the University of Port Harcourt and a Masters Degree in International Affairs & Diplomacy from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Until his appointment, Somorin served as the Editor-in-Chief, Africa Resource Centre (ARC) at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library.

“Expressing delight at the prospect of working with the gifted veteran, Governor Abiodun says he expects Kunle Somorin to bring his rich experience and professional expertise to bare in the discharge of his duties”, the statement said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App