Ogun: Gov Abiodun demotes 75 Obas appointed by Amosun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has reversed the status of 75 village heads upgraded to Coronet Obas by his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Amosun had elevated 75 village heads to coronet Obas, a decision which earned him knocks from stakeholders in the state.

Daily Trust reports that Abiodun on assumption of office, set up Oba Kehinde Olugbenle-led Chieftaincy Review Committee to evaluate the last minute appointment and upgrading of some traditional rulers.

The Committee, which submitted its report in August 2019, faulted the entire process and recommended its reversal.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin on Friday in Abeokuta, said the State Executive Council at its first meeting held on Thursday, revoked the appointments of 75 minor chiefs as Coronet Obas in line with the committee’s recommendations.

According to the statement, the council’s decision was made public by the Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe after its meeting.

“The council approved the revocation of the appointments of 75 minor chiefs as Coronet Obas in Legal notice number three of 2019”, Longe was quoted saying.

The statement noted that the council also created a new Ministry of Transportation and established three new agencies under the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

The agencies include Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority, Ogun State Building Production Management Authority and Ogun State Slum Regeneration Authority respectively.

The statement equally said the council renamed Ministry of Commerce and Industry as Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, while the Ministry of Urban and Physical Planning, has been changed to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

“The Council also approved the constitution of the Ogun State Tenders Board in line with the administration’s commitment to ensure qualitative and focused governance”, the statement added.

