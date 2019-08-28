Ogun: Gbenga Daniel’s loyalists officially join APC

ADVERTISEMENT

Loyalists of the former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel have officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The defectors, led by the former deputy governor during Daniel’s administration, Alhaja Salmot Badru, declared for the ruling party at an enlarged meeting held in Abeokuta.

Daily Trust reports that the party bigwigs were part of the PDP Chieftains who “pressured” the former governor to lead them to APC shortly after he resigned from PDP and quit politics in March.

Daniel’s last minute support for Governor Dapo Abiodun, who was APC’s candidate, was believed to be instrumental to the ruling party’s victory during the tension – soaked March 9 gubernatorial election in the state.

In a communiqué issued on Tuesday night, the defectors, under the aegis of Gateway Movement, hinted that their decision was arrived at after “due diligence on the state of our dear state vis-a-vis the resolve and direction of the current administration.”

The communiqué was jointly signed by Badru, who is the Chairman of the Movement, Akogun Deji Kalejaiye, the Secretary and Ifekayode Akinbode, Head of Media.

The defectors, while declaring the “unflinching support” for Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration, vowed to deploy their political machineries to support the government and ensure maximum delivery of the dividends of democracy to all nook and cranny of the state.

“We commend His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun on his just, fair, equitable and inclusive efforts so far which basically centres on giving Ogun State a focused and qualitative governance while creating the enabling environment for a public private sector partnership, which is fundamental to the creation of an enduring economic development and individual prosperity of the people of Ogun.

“We are determined to deploy all political machineries in our structure to support his administration and ensure maximum delivery of the dividends of democracy to all nook and cranny of Ogun State.

“We appreciate His Excellency, Otunba Gbenga Daniel for his support and acceptance to serve as the Grand Patron of the Gateway Movement and indeed the administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun.

“We hereby, enjoin all citizens of Ogun State to give their maximum support to Prince Dapo Abiodun as he leads the state to greater heights.

“This meeting serves as the official declaration of former PDP and other political parties’ members for the APC,” the communiqué reads.

