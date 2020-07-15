Ogun: Doctors treating COVID-19 patients join strike

ADVERTISEMENT

Resident Doctors at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, Ogun State, who are working at the isolation centres in the state, on Wednesday joined their striking colleagues in the ongoing industrial action.

The doctors under the aegis of National Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) had begun an indefinite strike since July 1, but exempted its members attending to COVID-19 patients in the isolation centres.

Our correspondent gathered that the doctors joined the strike following the directive by the ARD, OOUTH , Sagamu asking them to leave their duty posts and join the industrial action immediately.

A statement jointly signed by the President of the association and the Secretary, Dr. Popoola Mutiu and Dr. Osundara Tope respectively confirmed the development on Wednesday.

The body expressed dissatisfaction with the state government about the well-being of its members.

Among their demands are appropriate remuneration for all members in OOUTH with entry level of CONMESS three step.

It also demanded that hazard allowance of 50 percent of consolidated Basic Salary for all doctors in OOUTH, Continued provision of Adequate PPE for doctors in OOUTH.

“The government seems to be dancing round all the concerns placed before them without any serious commitment.

“We had high hopes of a quick resolution before now but it is unfortunate to see that Ogun State government is not ready to come to grips with facts and necessity.

“Our members are no longer at ease with the disposition of the government. Our matters are not hard rocks difficult for Ogun State government to deliquesce,” the statement said.

When contacted the Special Adviser to the governor on Public Communications, Remmy Hazzan said the development was beyond the state “since the industrial action is nationwide.”

Hazzan, however, said the government “is already making efforts to get the doctors work at the isolation centres in order not to put lives of the patients in danger.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App