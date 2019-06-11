Ogun: Customs generates N1.13bn, seizes 38 vehicles

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area Command, says it has generated N1.131billion revenue for the month of May.

Briefing newsmen on Tuesday at the Command Operational Headquarter at Idi – Iroko, the Area Controller, Michael Agbara said, with the amount, the command had surpassed its monthly target of N643.4million by N488.3million.

Agbara also disclosed that the command made 103 seizures, including 38 units of vehicles, 7,030 bags of rice and 372 kegs of vegetable oil.

According to him, the command’s anti – smuggling activities also led to the confiscation of 411 kegs of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol; 3 units of motorcycles; 1,835 pairs of new and 264 pairs of used foot wears.

Agbara boasted that the command had suppressed smuggling activities in the state and pruned down number of checkpoints along the Idi – Iroko.

