Ogun Assembly plans to translate laws to local languages

Mr Olakunle Oluomo, Speaker, Ogun House of Assembly says there is a plan that bills passed into laws by the assembly will be translated to local languages for easy understanding by the people of the state.

Oluomo made this known in Abeokuta on Friday while speaking at a strategic legislative luncheon organised in his honour by the State Branch of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR).

The programme was tagged: “Legislative Agenda for Good Governance’’.

The speaker said that the Assembly under his leadership was committed to ensuring that all legislative functions, particularly budget processes, reflect the yearnings and aspirations of the common man.

He said that the assembly had resolved to engage residents through community engagement in the three senatorial districts to give all and sundry a sense of belonging in the passage of the annual Appropriation Bill.

Oluomo said that it was important to consolidate on the successes of his predecessors and also reposition the ninth legislature for optimum performance to take the state to a new level of development.

“My core objective is to ensure participatory legislation toward raising the bar of performance of the state legislative arm.

“Priority will be accorded to human capacity training and manpower development through training programmes for lawmakers and staff of the assembly.

“This will avail them of international best practices in lawmaking for increased productivity to entrench democratic ideals,’’ the speaker said.

Oluomo encouraged members of the civil societies to get involved in partisan politics and offer their wealth of experience to restore the hope of the masses toward achieving a better society.

Earlier, the National President, CDHR, Mr Malachy Ugwummadu, gave an assurance of a good working relationship between the human rights society and the assembly.

He was optimistic that the assembly would record purposeful and people-centered legislations under the current leadership in the state.

He described CDHR as an institution which remained closer to the masses and agitate for the delivery of democratic ideals.

Ugwummadu promised that advice and suggestions would always be offered to the ninth Assembly in all its legislative activities, which must be reciprocated through qualitative representation and vibrant legislations.

In his submission, the Executive Chairman, Campaign Against Corrupt Leaders (CACOL), Debo Adeniran, commended the plans of the speaker, particularly on the needs’ assessment of communities in the process of Appropriation law.

Adeniran described the speaker as a credible representative, capable of leading the state assembly and also a partner in progress in critical development issues with other arms of government.

Messages were delivered by the Convener, June 12 Movement, Wale Okuniyi; and former assembly speakers including Suraju Adekunbi, Titi Oseni-Gomez and Muyiwa Oladipo, among others.(NAN)

