Ogun Assembly passes N449bn 2020 budget

The Ogun State House of Assembly on Friday passed N449.97billion 2020 budget presented to the legislature by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The assembly, however, passed the Appropriation Bill with an adjustment to the capital expenditure, which led to an increment of N2.1bn for capital projects.

With the increment, the capital estimate now stands at N271,232,349,884.46 as against N269,132,349,884.46 proposed by the governor.

The passage of the bill titled: “HB. No. 032/OG/2019- Year 2020 Appropriation Law”, followed presentation and consideration of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation by Hon. Olakunle Sobukanla.

The report showed that there was also a review in the recurrent expenses of six agencies, capital estimates of nineteen others and the revenue targets of seven agencies, while the recurrent expenditure was slashed from N154.896bn to N152.796bn, representing a reduction of N2.1bn in the recurrent expenditure.

