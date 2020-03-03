Ogun Assembly passes Amotekun bill

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ogun House of Assembly has passed a bill for a law to establish the Ogun State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps.

The bill was passed barely nineteen days after it was sent to the assembly by Governor Dapo Abiodun as part of his administration’s drive to stem crimes in the State.

The legal framework scaled third reading and final passage on Tuesday following presentation of the report of the Committee on Security and Strategy during plenary by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sherif.

Sherif stated that the committee recommended passage of the bill as approved by the Conference of Speakers of Southwest state legislators.

The majority leader moved the motion for the adoption of the report and was seconded by Musefiu Lamidi and supported by the whole House.

Sherif, thereafter, moved the motion for the third reading of the bill which was seconded by Sola Adams.

The Clerk, Deji Adeyemo, therefore, read the bill for the third time. The Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, directed the Clerk to prepare a clean copy of the bill for Governor Abiodun’s assent.

The Assembly also, on Tuesday, confirmed nomination of Engr. Dairo Olugbenga Adetokunbo as a Commissioner – designate.

Adetokunbo was screened earlier in the day following the transmission of his name by the governor for screening and possible confirmation.

The approval was sequel to the adoption of the report of the Committee on Transportation led by Oludaisi Elemide, who also moved the motion for its adoption which was seconded by Hon. Musefiu Lamidi.

