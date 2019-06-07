Ogun Assembly passes 67 bills, as 8th legislature winds down

ADVERTISEMENT

The outgoing Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Suraj Adekunbi on Friday disclosed that the seventh and eighth legislatures which he headed passed 67 bills into law in eight years.

Adekunbi disclosed this at the valedictory session of the 8th Assembly held at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker who added the Assembly had equally secured financial autonomy for the legislature, said the legislature had passed legal frameworks which had improved socio-economic advancement and investment opportunities of the state, inspite of members’ political differences.

Adekunbi said he inherited polarized legislature, but he would be leaving behind a peaceful and united house.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I inherited a polarised legislative arm and immediately swung into action by restoring peace and sanity to the State Assembly, having united all lawmakers towards engendering productivity in lawmaking and the overall development of the State,” said Adekunbi.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App