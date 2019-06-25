Ogun APM, Abiodun clash over May salary

ADVERTISEMENT

The Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) in Ogun state on Tuesday tackled Governor Dapo Abiodun over his comment that he met “almost nothing” in the state’s account, saying he had to borrow funds to pay N7billion wage bill for last month.

A statement signed and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta by the Acting Publicity Secretary of APM, Olumide Balogun, described Abiodun’s position as “height of unpreparedness and gross irresponsibility.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While reacting, Abiodun, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, described the APM’s stance as callous and inhuman, accusing the party of “crying wolf where there is none.”

Olumide said the immediate-past governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun “had already prepared the cash for payment before handing-over to him (Abiodun) on May 28th, 2019.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He wondered how the governor who had barely spent three days in office, as at May 31st, would borrow N7bn to pay salary.

“We therefore considered it crucial to seek clarifications from the governor on the following questions: Can a state governor unilaterally obtain a loan of N7billion from any bank(s)? Most especially when there is no state executive council in place?

“Would such borrowing not require the Approval of the Ogun State House of Assembly?

“Is such a transaction in line with Financial Regulations? Or was the transaction made based on personal relationship or on behalf of the state government? At least, he’s already the governor of the state.”

On his part, Somorin said “Ogun state people are wiser than the years of locust when salaries are delayed, denied and deducted.

“It’s callous, inhuman and insensitive of APM that was rejected at the polls to go against the welfarist government of Prince Dapo Abiodun.

“I’ll advise the party and its sponsors that we will not be distracted. Instead, they should address the recent revelations that exposed the lies in the wage bills of the state which their principal and grand master used in deceiving the people for several years, order than raising unnecessary dusts.

“They aren’t talking about the inflated wage bill. Amosun claims to be paying N2.5bn higher than what was borrowed to pay in full.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App