Ogun APC to Akinlade: Your petition mere distractions

The Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ogun State has described the petition filed against Governor Dapo Abiodun’s victory by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM)’s candidate, Adekunle Akinlade as mere distractions.

A statement issued by the party’s spokesman, Tunde Oladunjoye, shortly after the tribunal validated Abiodun’s election, noted that the judgment was an affirmation of a popular and overwhelming candidate.

Oladunjoye commended the panel of judges for a “detailed and thorough job that is so clear, convincing and beyond reasonable doubt. Indeed, justice has been served.”

The statement reads in part: “The party wishes to commend the judges for a thorough job done. The detailed nature of the judgement clears all doubts and reconfirms our belief that the petition by Abdulkabir Akinlade, APM and their sponsors as mere distractions by sore losers.

“It is very commendable that the judgment of the Tribunal was relayed live on radio and television stations and streamed on the internet. This has exposed the lack of depth, procedurally contaminated and virus invested Petition to the whole world. In fact, it is very shameful for a candidate and party that were touting to govern a so educationally advanced state like Ogun.

“Our advice is for these people to desist from their distractions and join Prince Dapo Abiodun in building the future of Ogun State together. The Governor has been running the promised all inclusive government.”

