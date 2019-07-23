Ogun: APC closes defence as tribunal adjourns for final addresses

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Ogun state on Tuesday adjourned its sitting till August 19 for adoption of the final written addresses by all parties.

This followed closure of the defence by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the petition challenging the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun on March 9

election.

The petition marked EPT/OG/GOV/01/19 was filed by the governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Adekunle Akinlade and his party.

Abiodun who is the second respondent had last week Wednesday through his lead counsel, Prof Taiwo Osipitan SAN closed his defence having called 32 witnesses who gave evidence before the tribunal.

When the hearing resumed on Tuesday, the APC Counsel, Dr Paul Ananaba SAN closed the defense having called three

witnesses who were cross-examined by other team of lawyers.

Ananaba, however, moved oral application for adjournment of the sitting till August 19 for adoption of final written addresses by all parties in the case.

The senior lawyer told the tribunal he had consulted and reached agreement with all parties’ legal teams to move the application.

The Chairman of the panel, Justice Yusuf Halilu, therefore granted the application and adjourned its sitting till August 19, 2019 for adoption of final written addresses.

