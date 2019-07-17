Ogun announces date for departure of first batch of pilgrims

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board has fixed July 19 for the airlift of the first batch of 315 Pilgrims performing this year’s Hajj.

The Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Abdul Hakeem Kalejaiye, who spoke at the final seminar organized for the Pilgrims in Abeokuta, said the National Hajj Commission had tentatively fixed July 19, for Ogun to airlift.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Alhaji Ishaku Yusuf has warned intending pilgrims in the State to steer clear of trafficking illicit drugs to Saudi Arabia as this attract death penalty according to Saudi authority.

He stated this while delivering a lecture with the theme “Drug Trafficking, Offences and Prohibited Items’’ at a seminar organised by the Board for the 2019 intending pilgrims to Mecca and Medina held in Abeokuta.

Yusuf advised pilgrims to avoid carrying kolanut, bittercola and other improvised hard drug such as gum, tramadol among others, urging them to be extra vigilant at the airport and not carry any other person’s luggage.

