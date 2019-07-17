Ogun: Abiodun summons contractors handling Amosun’s project 

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has summoned the contractors handling State Judiciary Complex, one of the projects left by his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Daily Trust recalls that the project, cited on Kobape Road in Abeokuta, was one of the Amosun’s “Legacy Projects” commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari on May 25, 2019.

Abiodun, however, visited the ongoing project yesterday and expressed surprise “at the quality and pace of work”, according to a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin.

The statement quoted Abiodun to have said the past government had paid 100 percent for the project, wondering why the project was yet to be completed and delivered.

According to the statement, the governor described the quality and design as “flawed,” and summoned the contractors, Menterota Limited, to see him immediately to justify why they delayed in delivering the complex wholly and “why you are asking for variation after being fully paid.”

“But this job was fully paid for by the previous paid administration?,” Abiodun reportedly asked.

Abiodun, accompanied by the State Chief Judge, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu and the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi, was reportedly prompted to visit the complex as the state judiciary was set to host a National Judicial Conference at the venue in September.

“In my opinion, I think that the design itself has some flaws, not so sure about the quality of finishing I am seeing, but again, I feel that once we sit down with the contractors, both the civil and the contractors handling the fixtures, we should be able to work something out, there might be some design changes around here.

“As you can see, there are some pipes exposed, they look like designs from the sixties, you can also see rain water gathering on the floor, the receptionist cannot sit down there when it is raining even in the sun, we need to do some design changes,” Abiodun was quoted to have said.

