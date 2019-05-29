Ogun : Abiodun hints at probing Amosun’s govt

ADVERTISEMENT

The new Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Wednesday took his oath of office as the fifth democratically elected governor of the state, with the hint to probe the Senator Ibikunle Amosun – led immediate past administration.

He took the oath exactly 11:53 am shortly after his Deputy, Engineer Noimot Salako – Oyedele was sworn in at the MKO International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta.

In his inaugural address, Abiodun said his administration would not “hesitate to review any suspected misuse of the commonwealth and hold accountable any individual or organisation found culpable.”

To achieve this, the governor disclosed his plans to set up, in few days time, an Assets and Projects Assessment Committee, which would assess all on – going projects “with a view to determining the current status, percentage of completion, project costs, amount disbursed, and expected dates of completion.”

According to him, membership of the committee will include, among others, relevant industry representatives, contractors, impacted communities and other stakeholders.

He explained that the exercise was neither a witch hunt nor targeted at any administration or individual.

“It is important to emphasise that this exercise is neither a witch hunt nor targeted at any Administration or individual, rather it is to establish a baseline and determine priorities. This Administration is focused on the present that positively impacts our people and a future that is even brighter.

“Nonetheless, as the Trustee of the people, the Administration will also not hesitate to review any suspected misuse of the commonwealth and hold accountable any individual or organisation found culpable.”

He promised to run a people – centred government, saying “The government will be our government, not their government.”

