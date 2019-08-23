Ogun: Abiodun, Amosun’s loyalists clash over APC Secretariat

ADVERTISEMENT

The crisis rocking the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ogun State on Friday assumed another dimension following alleged illegal invasion and possession of the party’s secretariat by the Caretaker Committee loyal to Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The Secretariat until Friday when Yemi Sanusi – led Caretaker Committee took possession was under control of the dissolved party executives loyal to former Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Daily Trust recalls that the national leadership of APC had dissolved Derin Adebiyi – led state excos following the internal wrangling which tore the party apart over the governorship tussle in he state.

Addressing newsmen after taken possession of party’s secretariat at Iyana-mortuary in Abeokuta on Friday, Sanusi explained that the party members were at the secretariat to assess its condition as the party “is set to start work immediately.”

While expressing displeasure over the present condition of the secretariat, the chairman assured that the party will give the secretariat a befitting face lift, in preparation for the forthcoming local government elections.

In a swift reaction, Adebiyi described the alleged invasion and occupation as condemnable and contravenes the extant party laws and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to him, Abiodun’s loyalists occupied the Secretariat despite the fact that dissolution of the State Executive Committee by the Adams Oshiomhole – led National Working Committee (NWC) has been challenged at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The dissolved APC Chairman explained that his group failed to resort to self – help, but they would rather seek all legal means to reclaim the Secretariat.

“The governor’s band of marauders arrived the Secretariat in a war – like manner and ready for a showdown. They were accompanied by a detachment of fierce – looking mobile police officers.

“They damaged all properties at the Secretariat and illegally broke into offices and carted away vital documents. Some of the destroyed materials were dumped at the back of the kiosks beside the party secretariat. They drove out members of staff of the secretariat and locked up the place.

“You will recall that the illegal occupation of the secretariat took place despite the fact that the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the party under my leadership had gone to court to challenge the illegal dissolution of the State Executive Committee by the Adams Oshiomhole – led National Working Committee (NWC) at the Federal High Court Abuja in Suit No: CV/363/2018.

“In conclusion, we wish to state that the action of the invaders and illegal occupiers is condemnable and contravenes the extent party laws and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Adebiyi said.

