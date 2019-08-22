Ogun: 5 die, 36 injured during Sallah

ADVERTISEMENT

Five people were confirmed dead while 36 others sustained degrees of injuries in separate road crashes across Ogun State during the just concluded Eid El Kabir festival.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta on Thursday by the Spokesperson of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi.

According to him, the 17 accidents occurred within the period of August 8 and August 20.

He said the 17 road traffic crashes involved six private cars, three private buses, three commercial buses, five commercial cars, one motorcycle, two medium trucks, one heavy truck and three other vehicles.

Akinbiyi added that 63 persons were involved in the crashes , out of which 36 persons sustained various degrees of injuries, while saying that five persons were killed.

The TRACE spokesperson said the deaths recorded showed 16.67 per cent reduction compared to the number recorded in 2018.

“45.73 per cent of the crashes was caused by excessive speed, 22.84 per cent by dangerous driving, 9.80 per cent by bad tyres, 2.45 per cent by driving against traffic and 19.18 per cent by other causes.”

“Furthermore, 57 motor vehicles and 25 motorcycles were apprehended for 125 offences,” Akinbiyi said.

He said agency’s resolve to reduce deaths and injuries on all roads in the state would be pursued vigorously and relentlessly in 2019 such that “no traffic offender shall go unpunished.”

