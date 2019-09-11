  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ogun: 13 traditional worshippers remanded for attacking Muslims, Christians
ADVERTISEMENT

Ogun: 13 traditional worshippers remanded for attacking Muslims, Christians

By Peter Moses, Abeokuta Published Date

A Magistrate’s court sitting in Ilaro, Ogun State yesterday  remanded  13 traditional worshippers for allegedly attacking  Muslims and Christians in Idi-Iroko, a border community in Ipokia Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects charged to court  in two separate suits filed before the magistrate court were accused of assault, contempt of court, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecutor, Dada Olushola, said the accused persons were arrested by police while committing the offence during the Oro festival.

Olushola added that the accused persons observed the Oro festival during the day time which is against the judgment and order of the high court in Ipokia.

Magistrate S. O. Banwo however granted the accused bail of N2.5 million each and two guarantors in a like sum.

The suspects, however, could not meet the bail conditions as they were remanded in Ilaro prisons.

The magistrate, however, adjourned the case to October 8, 2019 for the hearing.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.