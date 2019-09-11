Ogun: 13 traditional worshippers remanded for attacking Muslims, Christians

ADVERTISEMENT

A Magistrate’s court sitting in Ilaro, Ogun State yesterday remanded 13 traditional worshippers for allegedly attacking Muslims and Christians in Idi-Iroko, a border community in Ipokia Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects charged to court in two separate suits filed before the magistrate court were accused of assault, contempt of court, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecutor, Dada Olushola, said the accused persons were arrested by police while committing the offence during the Oro festival.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Olushola added that the accused persons observed the Oro festival during the day time which is against the judgment and order of the high court in Ipokia.

Magistrate S. O. Banwo however granted the accused bail of N2.5 million each and two guarantors in a like sum.

The suspects, however, could not meet the bail conditions as they were remanded in Ilaro prisons.

The magistrate, however, adjourned the case to October 8, 2019 for the hearing.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App