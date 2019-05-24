Ogbete traders ask Ugwuanyi to establish fruit processing industry

ADVERTISEMENT

The traders at Ogbete Main Market, Enugu North Local Government Area, have appealed to the state Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to establish a fruit processing industry in the market.

The traders said the setting up of the industry would also benefit the rural communities in the state from where perishable communities could be brought and processed.

The Caretaker Chairman of the market, Chief John Okechukwu Eze, said at news conference that the establishment of such industry would further improve the economic activities in the state.

He said: “There is much fruit coming to the market both from within and outside the state. We record truckloads of tomatoes, mangoes, cucumbers, oranges, name them, on a daily basis. These are perishable items, and if there is a fruit processing plant here much will be saved. They will be processed and even exported. Revenue will be generated and jobs will also be created.”

Eze said the relationship between the governor and the traders has been very cordial.

“Because of what he has done for us, we resolved that we shall deliver all our votes to him during the last general elections and we did. At a time, we had to bring in INEC officials to register eligible traders who did not have voters’ cards then. It was a successful exercise.”

