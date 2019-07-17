Office burns down as accounting dept. goes aflame in BUK

ADVERTISEMENT

One office at the Accounting Department of Bayero University Kano has been confirmed to have been burnt down yesterday following a fire outbreak.

The incident which was blamed on electrical accident occurred around 1pm after the occupants of the office had left for the Mosque to observe Zuhr (Afternoon) prayer.

Principal Assistant Registrar, Malam Lamara Garba Azare, who confirmed the incident described it as minor, saying no casualty was recorded as the university fire service unit was able to contain the fire, stopping it from escalating to other buildings.

He said, “Fortunately, no sensitive materials were affected by the fire. It is only an office that was affected by the fire.”

The Acting Vice Chancellor, Deputy Vice Chancellor (administration) of the university, Professor Haruna Wakili who visited the scene, commended the timely arrival of the fire fighters who arrested the situation.

