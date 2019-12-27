Offa poly matriculates 6,646 students

ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara State has matriculated 6,646 students for the 2019/2020 academic session, Rector of the institution, Dr Lateef Olatunji, has said.

He also announced at the institution’s 26th Matriculation ceremony that about 14,031 candidates have applied for admission into the institution in the 2010/2020 session, and cautioned the matriculating students against indiscipline.

He revealed that the entire programmes of the institution have been fully accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), saying that the school, in affiliation with the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna has commenced degree programmes.

He said “The Federal Polytechnic Offa is known for discipline and peaceful co-existence. You must all steer clear of all forms of indiscipline and misconduct. Do not bring the name of your school into disrepute. The management would deal decisively with any student found to be involved in any misdeed.

“Offences like examination malpractice, cultism, sexual harassment, indecent dressing and the likes are gross misconducts which attract serious sanctions. Any student caught associating with any cult group or unregistered associations/clubs will not only be expelled, but will also be handed over to the law enforcement agents for prosecution.”

