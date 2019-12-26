Offa Poly matriculates 6,646 students for 2019/2020 session

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Polytechnic ,Offa has matriculated 6,646 students for its 2019/2020 academic session, the Rector of the institution, Dr Lateef Olatunji has said.

He disclosed this in Offa during the 26th matriculation ceremony of the school in Offa, Kwara state.

He also announced that about 14,031 admission seekers applied to the institution for the new academic session.

The rector revealed that all the programmes of the institutions had been fully accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

He noted that the school in affiliation with Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, had commenced degree programmes in some courses.

Dr Olatunji cautioned the new students to shun all forms of anti-social behaviour, adding that the institution frowns against indiscipline.

“The Federal Polytechnic Offa is known for discipline and peaceful co-existence; you must all steer clear of all forms of indiscipline and misconduct.

“Do not bring the name of your school into disrepute. The management would deal decisively with any student found to be involved in any misdeed.

“The polytechnic operates by rules and regulations; the parts that concern students are clearly in the students’ handbook.

“Be committed to your studies with absolute concentration; the polytechnic academic board will not hesitate to withdraw any student who perform below expected standards in his or her academic work.

“You have been warned that offences like examination malpractice, cultism, sexual harassment, indecent dressing and the likes are gross misconducts which attract serious sanctions. Any student caught associating with any cult group or unregistered associations/clubs will not only be expelled, but will also be handed over to the law enforcement agents for prosecution.

“You must maintain harmonious relationship with your colleagues and the host communities. Be of good character and live in perfection with your fellow students devoid of chaos, anarchy, violence and such vices that are inimical to societal norms and values.”

