Odubu’s experience, loyalty put him ahead of other aspirants – Idahagbon

A chieftain of the APC in Edo State, Henry Idahagbon, has said the experience and loyalty of a former Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Pius Odubu, gives him an edge over other aspirants ahead of the APC governorship primary election.

Dr. Idahagbon, a member of Oshiomhole’s faction of the APC, said this yesterday while speaking with Daily Trust on the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

He said Odubu was a Member of the House of Representatives for two terms and deputy to former Gov. Adams Oshiomhole for another two terms, stressing that “no other aspirant has such experience. For a man that served under Oshiomhole whose administration is adjuged one of the best, he is better prepared than all the other aspirants. He is a grassroots politician and the oldest among the aspirants, including Gov. Godwin Obaseki. So, I am confident that he will get the ticket and win the governorship election.”

He said all the aspirants should test their popularity at the primary election if any plan to push for a consensus candidacy among the faction loyal to Oshiomhole failed.

Some of the governorship aspirants on the APC platform are Gov. Obaseki, Odubu, Chris Ogiemwonyi, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Gen. Charles Airhiavbere (Rtd).

