Odion Ighalo’s strike voted best AFCON MatchDay 2 goal

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has picked Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo’s brilliant goal against Burundi as the best among the seven goals scored in the matchday 2 of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

According to CAF’s official Twitter handle, the continent’s football ruling body said, “7 goals to choose from, but only one got our goal of the day accolade – @ighalojude of @NGSuperEagles,” CAF said via @CAF_Online.

The matchday fixtures also saw Uganda defeat DR Congo 2-0, while Guinea and Madagascar played out a 2-2 draw in the other Group B game but none of the goal came close to the wonderful strike by the Nigerian striker.

The Shanghai Shenhua forward had been on the pitch only four minutes in Egyptian Mediterranean city Alexandria when he struck the 77th-minute winner.

Odion who started the game as a substitute scored the only goal of the game following a world class back-heel assist from Ola Aina to slot home the match winner.

