OCP Africa urges FG to change strategy on economic development

The OCP Africa has urged the Federal Government to evolve new strategy on meeting the modern business and economic trends as part of measures to enhance the socio-economic development of the country.

The Country Manager, OCP Nigeria, Mr. Caleb Usoh, gave the advice yesterday in Abuja at an interactive forum with representatives from the University Mohammed VI Polytechnic (UM6P), Morocco.

The event was to seek collaboration with universities in Nigeria as part of OCP’s commitment to develop and sustain agriculture and mining through human capacity development.

He said the OCP/UM6P team will on Tuesday visit the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi as part of their joint effort to explore partnership with Nigerian universities, which is a key aspect of the collaboration efforts.

“The idea is to foster networking and collaborations between the UM6P which is a new university in Morocco which OCP is sponsoring and the Nigerian universities around areas like agriculture, technology, environment, new vision. So that falls into the drive of OCP Africa to enhance productivity in agriculture within Africa.

“I think beyond agriculture and many other courses, we need to focus the curriculum on the reality of industry needs, the reality of how the economy should be structured. The idea of going to school is to learn what would be relevant to times in the society. Times are changing, so we need to change the curriculum a bit, to match basically with what the society needs.

“I think that was what is needed to be done, especially now that technology in agriculture is changing, the deliverables are changing and the needs of the people are changing. So what we teach our students differently and we should also think a bit more practical, on practical subjects rather than just the theories,” Usoh said.

Presenting a keynote, the Director UM6P, Dr. Anouar M. Jamali, said the main mission of the University established in January 2017 was to develop skills and knowledge; bring forth new generation of competent leaders; share the value of social responsibility and sustainable development; develop sustainable partnership and promote research.

He said the institution in pushing for economic advancement also prioritize complex system engineering and human sciences; renewable energies, architecture planning and design; computer and communication sciences; and medical application interface.

