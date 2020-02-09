Och’Idoma advocates 2-year NYSC programme

ADVERTISEMENT

The paramount traditional ruler of Idoma people in Benue State, the Och’ Idoma, Elias Ekoyi Obekpa, has advocated for two years of national youth service instead of the current one year, stressing that the idea would help in curb unemployment.

He also commended the federal government on the increase in corps members’ allowance from N19,833 to N33,000.

He spoke on Friday when the coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Benue State paid him a courtesy visit in his palace in Otukpo.

He noted that the increase in corps members’ allowances became necessary in the face of rising inflation and high rate of unemployment in the country.

Obekpa also encouraged the corps members serving in his kingdom to continue to render selfless services and uphold the tenets of the scheme which was founded on unity.

Earlier, the State Coordinator, Simon Joshua Shicha, thanked the Och’ Idoma for the warm reception accorded him and his them.

He applauded the monarch for being a father to corps members serving in his domain and pleaded with him to appeal to the local government council to resume the payment of monthly stipends to corps members.

