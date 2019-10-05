Ochanya: One year after, justice yet in the offing

ADVERTISEMENT

About one year ago, the death of a teenager in Benue State, Elizabeth Ochanya Ogbanje, who was serially molested sexually by her guardians and later died of health complications, triggered public outcry.

The deceased, now popularly referred to as ‘Ochanya’, died on October 17, 2018 following health complications arising from alleged sexual molestation she suffered in the hands of a senior lecturer at the Department of Catering and Hotel Management of the Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, Andrew Ogbuja and his son, Victor Ogbuja, who is still at large.

Ochanya’s death had provoked national outrage and demonstrations across the country where human rights activists, as well as several non-governmental organisations, called for the arrest and prosecution of the culprits, consequent upon which the accused lecturer was arrested, arraigned and remanded in prison custody.

However, few days to the one year memorial of the deceased teenager, justice seems to be far off, following delays in court sessions.

Our correspondent gathered that October 10, 2019 has been fixed for the arraignment of one of the accused, Andrew Ogbuja before High Court 9 Makurdi.

The chairperson of FIDA (Federation of Women Lawyers) in the state, Magdalyne Dura, had earlier in a statement in August this year, intimated that the substantive matter was adjourned to October 9, 2019, for the plea of the accused person to be taken.

Dura also disclosed in the statement that the matter, which was transferred to Otukpo in May 2019, had however been brought back to Makurdi upon fresh information filed by the office of the State’s Attorney General.

She also informed that the case was assigned to High Court 9A in Makurdi.

It would be recalled that Ochanya’s case was reported to FIDA Nigeria, Benue branch, in April 2018. At that time, Elizabeth Ochanya Ogbanje was ill and undergoing treatment at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital Makurdi.

However, upon a formal report by FIDA Benue, the suspected lecturer, Andrew Ogbuja, was arrested on an allegation of rape and arraigned before the Upper Area Court 1 in Makurdi while his son and co-accused in the matter are still at large.

Ochanya later died on October 17 last year while receiving treatment and Ogbuja was rearrested and arraigned for the offence of culpable homicide.

FIDA’s chairperson in her earlier statement indicated that the case has gone to an advanced stage with the Office of the Attorney General, having filed a formal charge against Ogbuja before the High court.

Dura in the statement added that the accused person applied for bail before the Chief Magistrate Court 1, Makurdi but the application was refused.

Again, the accused person according to the statement applied for bail before the High Court in Otukpo and the bail application was refused on July 31, 2019.

These developments were also not without allegations on some media platforms that the hope for justice for the 13-year-old deceased Ochanya may have been compromised by the transfer of the court case from Makurdi to Otukpo. But those concerned about the matter had refuted the insinuations.

The rumours at the time on social media alleged that Ochanya’s case was transferred from Makurdi to Otukpo without her family’s knowledge in an attempt to draw “public eye” away from the matter so that it could be easily killed.

But, FIDA’s Prisca Ula had told our correspondent in Makurdi that the case had not in any way been compromised as insinuated by people on social media.

Ula said the transfer then had to do purely with jurisdiction as it was earlier being treated at a High Court in Otukpo before it was brought to Makurdi for the purpose of investigation.

She had said that the FIDA was aware that the case was transferred to Otukpo but the case could not commence because the sitting judge was away on election tribunal duties, dismissing further rumours that the case came up twice for hearing without knowledge of the deceased’s family.

Ula added that though FIDA Benue is not the prosecuting counsel in the case but it has continued to follow the matter as led by the State Ministry of Justice which is actually prosecuting the matter.

Similarly, the Solicitor General of the State’s Ministry of Justice, Lady Christy Anagende, had told to our correspondent that the case being prosecuted under judiciary, no matter the location, would get desired justice.

Anagende had dismissed the insinuations making the rounds on social media as baseless.

On the part of the deceased’s family, speaking through John Ameh, they want speedy justice for Ochanya even as they appreciate the numerous bodies and individuals pushing relentlessly for justice to be done on the matter.

Daily Trust Saturday recalled that when the case came up in court on February 5, 2019, the Benue State government had urged a Makurdi Chief Magistrate’s Court to decline a bail application being sought by the accused lecturer on grounds that the offence was not bailable.

At the proceedings, the prosecuting lawyer, Mrs. Awashima Addingi, told the trial Magistrate, Mr. Isaac Ajim, that “the prosecution is vehemently against the accused person’s bail application”.

Addingi , who represented the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, predicated her objection on the ground that the offences against the defendant were not bailable as they carry capital punishment upon conviction.

The accused however did not secure bail at the end of the day and is still at the moment in prison custody.

In the meantime, the accused lecturer has remained at the Makurdi Prisons pending October 10 when the matter would come up in court.

Also, during the period, a Federal High Court sitting in Makurdi had remanded, wife of the accused, Mrs. Felicia Ochiga-Ogbuja, at the Federal Prisons Makurdi, for negligence over the alleged rape and death of the teenager.

The accused’s wife and mother of Victor (on the run), Mrs. Ogbuja, 43, was arraigned by the Federal Government through its agency, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on a two-count charge and later remanded in prison custody pending when she meets her N6 million bail bond.

