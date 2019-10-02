Obiano urges Buhari to declare Nov 16 national holiday to honour Zik

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has called on President Mohammadu Buhari to declare November 16 as a national holiday to mark the birthday of late Nnamdi Azikiwe.

According to Obiano, if the president refuses to declare the first executive President of Nigeria’s, birthday a public holiday starting from 2019, he would commemorate the day with people of the state.

He said the public holiday is in recognition of Zik’s contributions to peace and national development.

Obiano made the call during the ceremony to mark the nation’s 59th Independence anniversary at the Dr Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka.

Obiano, who read President Muhammadu Buahri’s address, identified corruption as a major problem standing in the path of the country’s progress.

He called on Nigerian philanthropists to emulate the likes of Air peace boss, Allen Onyema, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Chief Innocent Chukwuma, on their quest for national growth.

He enjoined people of the state to keep faith with the Nigerian project and shun divisive tendencies at all times.

