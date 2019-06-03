Obiano reshuffles cabinet

ADVERTISEMENT

Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano, has reshuffled the state Executive cabinet as he swapped the roles of six commissioners.

Speaking on the development, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr Don Adinuba, said the Commissioner for Environment, Mr Michael Okonkwo is now in charge of Housing while Obi Nwankwo is now in charge of Environment.

Mr Afam Mbanefo who was the Commissioner of Agriculture has been moved to the Youth and Creative Ministry, as its Commissioner.

Bonventure Emenali, who was the Commissioner for Youths, is now in charge of Lands while Emeka Ezenwanne who was in charge of Housing is now the Commissioner for Utilities.

Also, Nnamdi Onukwuba, who was in the Commissioner for Utilities is now in charge of Agriculture, as its Commissioner.

