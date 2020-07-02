Obiano lauds Buhari for appointing Ewelukwa to head NBET

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Dr Nnaemeka Ewelukwa as Managing Director of Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET).

The Minister of Power, Engineer Saleh Mamman, a fortnight ago, announced the appointment of Dr. Ewelukwa by President Buhari as the substantive MD of the bulk trader.

A statement by the Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C. Don Adinuba, on Wednesday, quoted Obiano as saying in a letter: “You couldn’t have appointed a more qualified, competent and reform-minded technocrat for the job.”

