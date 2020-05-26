Obiano announces Anambra’s first Covid-19 death in state broadcast

Anambra has confirmed the first death of a Covid-19 patient in the state.

The 66-year-old patient died because he did not report early enough for medical attention, Governor Willie Obiano said in a state broadcast Monday night.

The patient before results of tests conducted on him were out.

“There is possibility that the case could have been managed very well if the medical team on COVID-19 had been alerted early enough,” Obiano said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

READ: Anambra starts Covid-19 giveaway: Report illegal entries and win

READ: Nnamdi Azikiwe varsity hospital records first case of COVID-19, says CMD

READ: No Covid-19 death at NAUTH, say officials

According to the governor despite the recorded first death in the state, there was no need to panic as the government was on top of the situation.

”Out of the many tests we have conducted so far, we have recorded 9 positive COVID-19 cases. Four of these cases are currently in our protective care centres. Three of the cases have been discharged and only one case has passed on.”he said.

Obiano also stated that the state government has put in place a 428-bed protective care centre to absorb covid19 cases as well as nurse them back to good health.

”We have made elaborate arrangements to fight this pandemic.We have fumigated all the 63 markets in Anambra state and distributed palliative materials to segments of our society. We have also continued to advocate the strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols which includes heavy use of nose masks, frequent washing of hands, regular use of hand sanitizers, and maintenance of physical distancing.” he added

He attributed the rise in COVID-19 cases in Anambra State to the aggressive search mounted by the state COVID-19 taskforce headed by him .

He also expressed worries over the attitudes of health workers to Covid 19 suspects, saying that the health workers attitudes are responsible for people with suspected Covid 19 symptoms not reporting for test.

He also called on hospitals in the state to create isolation rooms where any suspect whose sample has been taken for COVID-19 testing can be isolated while the result is being awaited.

”If a patient who is suspected of COVID-19 is placed in an isolation ward, it reduces the pressure we have to contend within the volume of contact-tracing that arises from allowing a suspected person roam freely. We expect all hospitals in Anambra state to comply with this directive with immediate effect” Obiano added.