Obi urges Buhari, 29 new governors to increase development tempo

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the 29 state governors sworn-in yesterday to increase tempo of development in Nigeria.

Obi gave the advice in a press release signed by his Media Officer, Mr Val Obienyem while commemorating 20 years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Do not allow the ecstasies of your elevation to becloud your sense of purpose,” he said.

Obi described their swearing in as `historic’, adding that it coincided with 20 years the nation had practiced uninterrupted democracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

He reminded them that they were saddled with the task of repairing the chequered democracy, which according to him was now going through a tough time.

In his words: “How you start will define how you will continue and probably end,” obi said.

He appealed to the president and governors to use the event to reflect about the country, about the life of service and about the condition of Nigeria.

While pledging his support in any way he can, Obi urged them to remain close to the people by always identifying with their sufferings and needs. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App