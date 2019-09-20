Obey our laws, Osun gov tells foreigners

ADVERTISEMENT

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola yesterday asked all foreign nationals in the state to be law-abiding.

He warned that the instruments of the law would be invoked in the event of any infraction as the state would.

Oyetola, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, was speaking at the State Command of the NIS, Osogbo, during the inauguration of the electronic registration of migrants residing in the state. He urged the migrants residing in the state to cooperate with the officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service for proper documentation and data capturing.

He admonished them to register with the NIS to enable the state to guarantee their security and welfare and to afford them the opportunity to carry out their legitimate businesses.

