  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Obey our laws, Osun gov tells foreigners
ADVERTISEMENT

Obey our laws, Osun gov tells foreigners

By Hameed Oyegbade, Osogbo   Published Date

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola yesterday asked all foreign nationals in the state to be law-abiding.

He warned that the instruments of the law would be invoked in the event of any infraction as the state would.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oyetola, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, was speaking at the State Command of the NIS, Osogbo, during the inauguration of the electronic registration of migrants residing in the state. He urged the migrants residing in the state to cooperate with the officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service for proper documentation and data capturing.

He admonished them to register with the NIS to enable the state to guarantee their security and welfare and to afford them the opportunity to carry out their legitimate businesses.

 

 

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.