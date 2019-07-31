Obey court order, ALGON urges Oyo governor

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oyo State chapter of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) on Wednesday urged the state government to obey the court order on dissolution of local government administration in the state.

The union also urged the government to maintain status quo until the Court of Appeal take its position on the matter.

The state chairman of the association, Prince Abass Aleshinloye, stated this while reacting to the High Court judgement on the suit between ALGON and the state government.

ALGON had gone to court to challenge the dissolution of the elected local government administration by the state government on May 6, 2019.

The state government has however appealed the judgement and also got the ‘stay of execution’ on the matter yesterday.

That notwithstanding, the ALGON chairman advised the state government to await the outcome of its appeal before taking any further action.

“We urge His Excellency to be patient for the outcome of his appeal at the Court of Appeal because to do otherwise, on the misconceived, misinterpreted purported stay of execution will amount to assault on our judiciary, which is also capable of rendering the said appeal pending at the Court of Appeal nugatory”, Aleshinloye said.

Similarly, ALGON has urged the court to restrain the state government from setting up an ad-hoc committee to probe the finances of the local governments.

Governor Seyi Makinde had set up a seven-man committee on July 1 to look into the councils’ accounts from January 2018 to May 29, 2019.

