Obey court judgment and make one of us minister, natives tell Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

The natives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the auspices of Coalition of Abuja Indigenous Association (COIA), have again urged President Muhammad Buhari to obey the Court of Appeal judgment to appoint one of their kinsmen a minister.

The coordinator of the group, Alhaji Kamal Adamu Shuaibu, made the call at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Area council chairmen of Abaji, Alhaji Abdulrahman Ajiya, Bwari, John Gabaya, Kwali, Danladi Bomboyi Chiya, Kuje, Abdullahi Suleiman Sabo and Gwagwalada, Alhaji Adamu Mustapha, attended the briefing.

Shuaibu said the January 15, 2018 judgment that was delivered by an Abuja division of the Court of Appeal in favor of the FCT natives demanding for inclusion of their kinsmen into the Federal Executive Council (FEC) should be accorded priority by the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said despite the marginalization of the natives over the years, they have remained peaceful because they believe in Nigeria and were entitled to other things every other ethnic group or nation benefits from the federal government.

“We are here to remind President Muhammadu Buhari that ahead of his cabinet formation, the FCT natives are a politically, socially and economically effective people and we are due for presentation at the federal executive council,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the six area council chairmen, the FCT ALGON chairman, Alhaji Adamu Mustapha, said since there was a court judgment in favor of the natives to have a minister, there was the need for Buhari to appoint a native into his cabinet.

“The judgment of the court is before us directing the federal government, Mr. President in particular to appoint a son of the soil of FCT as a minister,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App