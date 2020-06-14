Obaseki yet to register with us – PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State yesterday Governor Godwin Obaseki who is of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had not yet registered as a PDP member to contest the party’s governorship primary.

The party’s state chairman, Tony Azegbemin, who disclosed this in Benin yesterday, said the clarification became necessary following media reports that the governor had joined the party.

Obaseki was on Friday disqualified by the APC screening committee from contesting the primary election slated for June 22.

“Governor Godwin Obaseki has not indicated interest to run on the party’s platform.

“The rumour that the governor picked his PDP membership card yesterday at Ward 4 of Oredo Local Government Area chapter is false and unfounded.

“We will welcome him to the PDP with open arms, but as we speak, he has not registered as a member of the PDP,” he said.

Azegbemin said he was not surprised at happenings in the state chapter of the APC, noting that the PDP would take advantage of it.

Meanwhile, the appeal committee of the APC has upheld Obaseki’s disqualification.

