NUT names Obaseki as best education friendly Governor 2019

Edo State Governor, Dr. Godwin Obaseki has won the most education friendly governor 2019 for reforms and innovations in the education sector.

The award is from the stable of of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT). The award was presented Saturday by the minister of Education, Mr. Adamu Adamu at the 2019 world teachers day celebration event put together by the NUJ in Abuja.

Commenting after he received the award, Gov. Abaseki said the award recognized the Edo State education reforms which dwells on driving quality learning through technology, teachers and students motivation.

Giving specific details into the reforms he said the Edo Best initiative, transformed the education sector in the last one and half years through attacking the root cause of education decay and even social vices.

“In Edo State we decided to dedicate ourselves to not just building classes but to go to the foundation of education” he said, adding that “and you’ve got to think of education strategically to realise that what is most important is the foundation-that is basic education.

“what we have done in Edo in the last one and a half years is to first prioritise basic education and technical education

“Basic education from the perspective of encouraging teachers, making sure we are able to deploy technology to determine and tell when a teacher is in class

“I can tell from my office today when a teacher is in class. If a teacher is not in class then the teacher hasn’t signed into the platform” he emphasized.

According to him, “once a teacher is signed in, the lesson note for that day will be loaded into the teacher’s tablet. And we’ve trained teachers to understand how to use the tablets and the technology to teach the children

“So, what this award means is that a nation should know that we are prioritising education as a party

“Education is one of the cardinal points in the APC manifesto. What is important today is mental infrastructure not stomach infrastructure. It is an intellectual infrastructure that will build stomach infrastructure. Each direction we go, we must emphasize development of human capacity”

