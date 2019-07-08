Obaseki to probe Oshiomhole over hospital contracts

ADVERTISEMENT

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki is setting up a commission of enquiry to probe the award of the contracts for the construction and supply of equipment for the Benin Central Hospital.

The contract was awarded by the administration immediate past governor, Adams Oshiomole.

The commission is to ascertain if details of contracts were strictly followed, especially the quality of materials, and determine the extent of irregularities regarding the purchase of equipment among others.

Obaseki, in a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Crusoe Osagie, said, “Actors within the government are calling on the governor to probe the contracts in which billions of tax payers’ money was expended on a project that was poorly executed,”

“The state government will investigate allegations of fraud and irregularities in the contract for procurement of the hospital equipment,” he said.

According to him, individuals contracted to procure the hospital equipment will be called to hear their side of the story.

He said the investigation was to unravel why the equipment were yet to be supplied, denying taxpayers’ value for their money.

He said the contractors who handled the building had questions to answer regarding shoddy jobs done, among others.

“Work is ongoing at the hospital to patch up parts of the Hospital, as parts of the facility were poorly constructed leading to collapse of the roof in some sections,” he said.

