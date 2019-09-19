  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Obaseki tasks religious groups on addressing societal ills
ADVERTISEMENT

Obaseki tasks religious groups on addressing societal ills

By Usman A. Bello, Benin   Published Date
Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki
Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki

Thr Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration will continue to collaborate with religious groups in addressing societal ills impeding development of the society.

Obaseki said  this in Benin  when  the General Overseer, Spirit and Life Family Bible Church, Apostle (Mrs.) Deb’rah Eunice Gordon-Osagiede, paid him courtesy visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I see what you and other genuine men of God do for the society due to the irresponsibility of some political leaders, I respect you and other true men of God.

“When government fails and abdicates its responsibilities to the citizens, the church and other religious bodies pick up the pieces. When people can’t feed, get quality healthcare and are sick and hungry, they run to the church for refuge,” he said.

Obaseki said the award received in the United States by Gordon-Osagiede is an acknowledgement of her acts of faithfulness, dedication, commitment to mankind, adding that she has used God’s gift and resources to make life better for the people.

Earlier, Apostle Gordon-Osagiede, said the visit was to inform the governor of the global award she received in the United States.

She said she was honoured with the 2019 Top Global Women of Excellence Award for her contribution to her community as well as meeting the needs of the downtrodden in the society.

She commended the governor for his developmental strides in the state.

 

 

 

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.