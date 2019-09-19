Obaseki tasks religious groups on addressing societal ills

ADVERTISEMENT

Thr Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration will continue to collaborate with religious groups in addressing societal ills impeding development of the society.

Obaseki said this in Benin when the General Overseer, Spirit and Life Family Bible Church, Apostle (Mrs.) Deb’rah Eunice Gordon-Osagiede, paid him courtesy visit.

“When I see what you and other genuine men of God do for the society due to the irresponsibility of some political leaders, I respect you and other true men of God.

“When government fails and abdicates its responsibilities to the citizens, the church and other religious bodies pick up the pieces. When people can’t feed, get quality healthcare and are sick and hungry, they run to the church for refuge,” he said.

Obaseki said the award received in the United States by Gordon-Osagiede is an acknowledgement of her acts of faithfulness, dedication, commitment to mankind, adding that she has used God’s gift and resources to make life better for the people.

Earlier, Apostle Gordon-Osagiede, said the visit was to inform the governor of the global award she received in the United States.

She said she was honoured with the 2019 Top Global Women of Excellence Award for her contribution to her community as well as meeting the needs of the downtrodden in the society.

She commended the governor for his developmental strides in the state.

