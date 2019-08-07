Obaseki suspends LG chairman over alleged N46m fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

The Edo State Government yesterday said the chairman of Etsako West Local Government, Yakubu Musa, was suspended to give room for a thorough investigation into the N46 million payroll fraud uncovered in the council.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Jimoh Ijegbai, in a statement, said the government took the decision in the interest of the people of the council.

“At the Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting held on May 28, Governor Godwin Obaseki frowned at the very high wage bill of council which amounted to N66,652,527.52 million monthly, whereas Oredo Local Government with far more staff strength was paying N59,859,964.29 million to its staff monthly.

He said the governor directed the ministry to carry out staff audit in the local government.

According to him, at the end of the verification exercise, 63 staff of the council did not show up for the exercise thereby saving over N6,035,656.29)for the local government.

“It was discovered that the authority of the council entrusted the council’s payroll to a grade level three officer who inserted two fictitious names on the payroll through whom the local government was defrauded of N46m from July 2018 to May 2019. The case is currently being investigated by security agencies,” he said.

