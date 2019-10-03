  1. Home
Obaseki sacks 242 aides

By Usman Bello, Benin Published Date
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has sacked all his  Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants.

The aides, it was gathered, are 242 in number.  A statement yesterday by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said the development is in line with efforts to reorganise the governance structure to enhance efficiency in service, adding that fresh aides would be announced within the next 30 days.

“The state government offers its immense gratitude to the outgoing assistants for their service to the state, assuring of continued cordial relations in the years ahead’’, he said.

The statement directed the sacked assistants to hand over all government property and documents in their possession to the office of the Secretary to the State Government.

