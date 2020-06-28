Obaseki receives Certificate of Return from PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Saturday, received his Certificate of Return at the PDP national headquarters in Abuja, acknowledging that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had revived his political career.

Obaseki, who also announced the deputy governor of the state, Philip Shaibu, as his running mate for the September 19 governorship election, was elected the Edo State candidate of the PDP at the party’s primary poll Thursday in Benin, after leaving the APC for the PDP.

“I want to commit to you that we shall promote the ideals of this great party and you can always count on us. Whenever the National Working Committee (NWC) calls on us, we will be there.

“We have no choice because from what I have seen from my brother governors in this party, what they have done and what they did for us in the party revived my political career.

“I have never seen that level of commitment.

“My deputy and I are very grateful to this great party.

“Like I said, you will never know what God has destined for you.

“In our hours of tribulation, when we were pushed out in the rain and storm from our political party, you came out with that huge umbrella to give us cover and shelter.

“It was only when we entered the house that we then realised that this was the house we should have been in, in the first instance,” he said.

