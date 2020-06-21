Obaseki: PDP BoT backs NWC, demands transparent primaries

ADVERTISEMENT

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it is pleased with the National Working Committee (NWC’s) decision to allow Governor Godwin Obaseki to contest the party’s governorship primary poll slated for Thursday.

Obaseki on Saturday joined the PDP following his exit from the APC which denied him the ticket to contest for a second term.

He was same day granted a waiver by the PDP NWC to contest the party’s primary.

The chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin, in a statement on Saturday, said the board would continue to work with other organs of the party in order to reclaim power in the state.

He asked the NWC to conduct a free, fair and transparent primary ahead of the election, adding that Obaseki’s defection to the PDP would increase the party’s chances of winning the 2023 elections.

“I encourage all organs of the party to support Obaseki in adding value to our party.

“If Obaseki wins the primary, the PDP will have the chances of winning Edo and ruling Nigeria again,“ he said.

