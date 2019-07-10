  1. Home
Obaseki mourns former old Bendel gov, Abdullahi

By Usman A. Bello, Benin Published Date
Edo governor, Godwin Obaseki.
Edo governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday mourned the death of retired Vice Admiral Husaini Abdullahi, former Military Governor of old Bendel State, who died in Abuja, at age 80.

Late Abdullahi served as Governor of old Bendel State from March 1976 to July 1978.

A statement signed by the governor said Abdullahi contributed immensely to the development of present-day Edo State (part of the old Bendel State) and Nigeria in general.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of former Military Governor of Old Bendel State, Vice Admiral (rtd) Husaini Abdullahi, who passed away on Wednesday in Abuja. He was a gallant soldier and a businessman, who made huge impact in business after his retirement.”

He said, “My sincere condolences go to his family and I pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear this loss. I also condole with the Nigerian Navy and the Government of Nasarawa State on the loss of a noble patriot and son,”

