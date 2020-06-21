Obaseki: I still enjoy support of APC govs for second term

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has expressed optimism that he would get the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and win the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

Obaseki joined the PDP on Friday following his exit from the APC, and was granted waiver by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) to contest the party’s primary poll slated for Thursday.

The governor in an interview with newsmen shortly after his screening at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja yesterday said he was still enjoying the support of governors elected on the platform of the APC and other critical stakeholders to win a second term.

“I still thank God that I enjoy national support not just support from my colleagues from the APC. I think the support is national. There are elder statesmen who are apolitical, there are traditional rulers, I have people from different spectrum of the society who come around to solidarise with me and support.

“I think Nigerians are generally fair minded people. They are people who do not accept injustice. From what I have seen over the past several weeks and months, the support is just across the board. It is not just from APC governors alone,” he said.

The governor is contesting against three other aspirants – Mr Kenneth Imansuangbon, Omoregie-Ogbeide Ihama and Gideon Ikhine, but he said he was in touch with the three aspirants for peace to reign.

“Well, I am not a dividing candidate. I am speaking with all the aspirants. My hope and purpose for the PDP is to have a united and very strong party.

“Party primary should not be divisive because we as a party are focused on the same objective and because we are separate individuals, our approaches may be different. So, party primary in my view should not be acrimonious and destructive. And there are common grounds, common interest and I am very hopeful that I will get it even as there are quite number of delegates for the exercise,” he said.

